Video of BTS's Taehyung aka V crying 'In The Soop' goes viral

Updated on: 19 July,2022 05:21 PM IST  |  mumbai
Taehyung got the Wooga squad worried

Video of BTS's Taehyung aka V crying 'In The Soop' goes viral

Taehyung/Instagram


BTS member Taehyung aka V, along with the rest of his Wooga Squad members, actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik and musician Peakboy, are part of the latest season of'In The Soop.' In the latest teaser of 'In the Soop Friendcation' the boys are seen having a fun time. The friends also had candid conversations and the clip ended with Taehyung crying under the sheets. This had the Wooga squad members worried! The video went viral, with fans worried about V.

 




 


