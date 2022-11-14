BTS's Jin gives an update about military service, why he isn't excited about his birthday

Jin took to social media to interact with fans
Jin/Instagram
BTS's eldest member Jin took to social media to give fans an update about military service why he isn't excited about his birthday that is on December 4. While interacting with his fans on Weverse, a netizen asked Jin about whether he is excited for his birthday. The K-pop star revealed that he is not and that he will be at the 'front line.'
Here's how fans reacted
chris talking about how jin told him he wanted to make a song about having to leave for awhile because of his military enlistment… then the camera moving to an army holding a sign saying “armys will wait for you”… WHAT IF THAT WAS MY LAST STRAW pic.twitter.com/fskrq9qyQr— agust dâ· ð©ð (@pjmyoongii) October 29, 2022
ARMYs: -laughing with Jin on Weverse-— DAMN IT LAUREN â· (@Starlit_Lauren) November 12, 2022
Jin: no birthday for me I’ll be on the front line
ARMYs: pic.twitter.com/txZx9xQYd2
i was learning the run bts choreography and realised for the “run beautiful” move in the last chorus, all the other members pat their cheeks but jin pokes them ððð he’s so adorable pic.twitter.com/jm2dhXhQKU— pha ð§ð»ð jin (@bemyjinnie) November 13, 2022
