BTS's Jin gives an update about military service, why he isn't excited about his birthday

Jin took to social media to interact with fans

BTS's Jin gives an update about military service, why he isn't excited about his birthday

Jin/Instagram


BTS's eldest member Jin took to social media to give fans an update about military service why he isn't excited about his birthday that is on December 4. While interacting with his fans on Weverse, a netizen asked Jin about whether he is excited for his birthday. The K-pop star revealed that he is not and that he will be at the 'front line.'


Here's how fans reacted



 


Are you disappointed that BTS`s Jin will not be celebrating his birthday with fans this year?

