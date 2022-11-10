BTS's Jin's 'Astronaut' with Coldplay breaks new records on Billboard Hot 100

The vocalist celebrated the achievement with fans
BTS’s eldest member Jin's 'Astronaut' with Coldplay, has broken new records on Billboard Hot 100. The song debuted on the chart at No. 51, and Jin achieved the third-highest debut of all time after PSY’s 'Gentlemen' and 'Hangover.'
BTS's Jungkook and Suga had earlier made entries in the Top 30 of the Hot 100 as featured artistes. Jungkook entered the chart with 'Left And Right' his collaboration with Charlie Puth, while Suga made his debut at No. 29 with his Juice WRLD track, 'Girl of My Dreams.'
Jin celebrated the achievement with fans with cake, champagne and balloons.
