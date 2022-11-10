×
BTS's Jin's 'Astronaut' with Coldplay breaks new records on Billboard Hot 100

Updated on: 10 November,2022 11:45 AM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

The vocalist celebrated the achievement with fans

Jin/Instagram


BTS’s eldest member Jin's 'Astronaut' with Coldplay, has broken new records on Billboard Hot 100. The song debuted on the chart at No. 51, and Jin achieved the third-highest debut of all time after PSY’s 'Gentlemen' and 'Hangover.'


Also Read: Ministry of Foreign Affairs former employee caught trying to sell BTS member Jungkook's hat



BTS's Jungkook and Suga had earlier made entries in the Top 30 of the Hot 100 as featured artistes. Jungkook entered the chart with 'Left And Right' his collaboration with Charlie Puth, while Suga made his debut at No. 29 with his Juice WRLD track, 'Girl of My Dreams.'


Jin celebrated the achievement with fans with cake, champagne and balloons.

 

 
 
 
 
 
