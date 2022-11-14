×
Breaking News
Monday Motivation! How BTS's Suga went from 'steamed dumpling' to fighting fit!

Updated on: 14 November,2022 01:00 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Min Yoongi aka Suga is a member of the rap line

Suga/Instagram


The second member of the 'hyung line' of BTS, Min Yoongi aka Suga is currently at his fittest best and has been regularly trending for his new look on social media. While, Suga has always been active, be it his love for basketball or his smooth dance moves, the rapper has had his own struggles with fluctuating weight. 


Having suffered a shoulder injury for which he had to undergo surgery, he was forced to take a break. However, he's always made light of the issue joking that his mother says he looks like a 'steamed dumpling.'



Taking some inspiration from his bandmates, it wasn't too long before Suga returned to being fighting fit.

 

 
 
 
 
 
