×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTSs Jungkook to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022s opening ceremony

BTS’s Jungkook to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022's opening ceremony

Updated on: 12 November,2022 06:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The opening ceremony will take place in Qatar

BTS’s Jungkook to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022's opening ceremony

Pic Courtesy: BTS's official Twitter handle


Jungkook, who happens to be BTS‘s youngest member, is now all set to be a part of the opening ceremony at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held in Qatar on November 20. Although the entire group of 7 members will not be performing at the opening ceremony, Jungkook will be taking to the stage as BTS's representative.






Also Read: K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan dead among scores killed in Itaewon stampede

The official handle of BTS announced on social media stating “Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!” It’s being seen that most of BTS’ bandmembers are now busy pursuing solo projects, as the reason being cited is that the band is on a hiatus after the announcement of Jin’s military enlistment. While RM recently announced his debut solo album ‘Indigo’, J-Hope’s solo album was titled ‘Jack in the Box’ and Jin’s solo track with Coldplay was titled ‘The Astronaut’.  Only a few months back, Jungkook was seen collaborating with Charlie Puth on his track ‘Left and Right’.

Also Read: Here comes Nippon: Get a taste of Japanese culture this weekend in Versova

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, the same day as the first, a match between Qatar and Ecuador.

Are you excited to see Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
qatar ecuador Korean Entertainment Updates FIFA World Cup 2022 Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK