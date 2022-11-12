BTS’s Jungkook to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022's opening ceremony

The opening ceremony will take place in Qatar
Jungkook, who happens to be BTS‘s youngest member, is now all set to be a part of the opening ceremony at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held in Qatar on November 20. Although the entire group of 7 members will not be performing at the opening ceremony, Jungkook will be taking to the stage as BTS's representative.
방탄소년단 ‘정국’이 2022 FIFA 카타르 월드컵 공식 사운드트랙과 월드컵 개막식 공연에 참여합니다. 많은 기대 부탁드립니다!— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 12, 2022
Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MwJ2kdNRBp
The official handle of BTS announced on social media stating “Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!” It’s being seen that most of BTS’ bandmembers are now busy pursuing solo projects, as the reason being cited is that the band is on a hiatus after the announcement of Jin’s military enlistment. While RM recently announced his debut solo album ‘Indigo’, J-Hope’s solo album was titled ‘Jack in the Box’ and Jin’s solo track with Coldplay was titled ‘The Astronaut’. Only a few months back, Jungkook was seen collaborating with Charlie Puth on his track ‘Left and Right’.
The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, the same day as the first, a match between Qatar and Ecuador.