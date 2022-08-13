Breaking News
Updated on: 13 August,2022 07:23 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The secret behind Jungkook's 'vampire look' is out

BTS's Jungkook unveils 'Inner Self' teaser and Army cant keep calm!

Jungkook/BTS_official


The secret behind Jungkook's 'vampire look' picture is finally out! On Thursday, Jungkook had dropped the picture on Twitter, captioning it: 'Me, Myself, and Jung Kook.' Now, a teaser video titled Mood 'Inner Self' has been unveiled on BTS's Instagram account with the caption 'Me, Myself, ​and Jung Kook Special 8 Photo-Folio.'


Here's how fans reacted


Also Read: BTS's Jungkook's former sasaeng fan opens up about now undergoing therapy

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
BTS Jungkook K-Pop Korean Entertainment

