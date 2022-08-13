BTS's Jungkook unveils 'Inner Self' teaser and Army cant keep calm!

The secret behind Jungkook's 'vampire look' is out
The secret behind Jungkook's 'vampire look' picture is finally out! On Thursday, Jungkook had dropped the picture on Twitter, captioning it: 'Me, Myself, and Jung Kook.' Now, a teaser video titled Mood 'Inner Self' has been unveiled on BTS's Instagram account with the caption 'Me, Myself, and Jung Kook Special 8 Photo-Folio.'
Here's how fans reacted
