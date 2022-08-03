BTS's Jungkook's former sasaeng fan opens up about now undergoing therapy

The Japanese fan was recruited to spy on BTS

Jungkook/Instagram

A former Japanese sasaeng fan of Jungkook from BTS has opened up about how she was recruited by a Korean sasaeng to spy on the K-pop star. The incident has been shared on a YouTube channel Kisses Dahlia.

The fan revealed she took up the job because she needed money, soon she started enjoying the act of spying on the boys. The fan revealed that her sister found out that she is a sasaeng and sent her for therapy. She also added that she now understands how harmful the sasaeng culture is.

In April, fans were left worried when the youngest member of the group decided to do a live chat with fans and a stalker constantly harassed him by calling his hotel room. He received a series of blank calls during his live, which left fans worried. The calls wouldn’t stop, leaving Jungkook panicking. The singer urged whoever was calling him, to stop, because it wasn't funny anymore.

