Breaking News
Oppn issue joint statement over SC upholding PMLA amendments; demand review
Government withdraws Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha
Mumbai sees second day with no deaths but Covid-19 cases rise
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde loyalist, ex-minister Samant's car 'attacked' in Pune
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > BTSs Jungkooks former sasaeng fan opens up about now undergoing therapy

BTS's Jungkook's former sasaeng fan opens up about now undergoing therapy

Updated on: 03 August,2022 03:23 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Japanese fan was recruited to spy on BTS

BTS's Jungkook's former sasaeng fan opens up about now undergoing therapy

Jungkook/Instagram


A former Japanese sasaeng fan of Jungkook from BTS has opened up about how she was recruited by a Korean sasaeng to spy on the K-pop star. The incident has been shared on a YouTube channel Kisses Dahlia. 

The fan revealed she took up the job because she needed money, soon she started enjoying the act of spying on the boys. The fan revealed that her sister found out that she is a sasaeng and sent her for therapy. She also added that she now understands how harmful the sasaeng culture is.

In April, fans were left worried when the youngest member of the group decided to do a live chat with fans and a stalker constantly harassed him by calling his hotel room. He received a series of blank calls during his live, which left fans worried. The calls wouldn’t stop, leaving Jungkook panicking. The singer urged whoever was calling him, to stop, because it wasn't funny anymore.


Also Read: BTS's Jungkook named 'Most Famous K-pop Idol' in the US

BTS Jungkook hollywood news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK