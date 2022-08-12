Breaking News
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 to be operational by Dec 2023
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a multi-coloured mess
Mumbai sees 684 new Covid-19 cases; TPR above 8 per cent for 2nd day
Video of bodybuilder smoking in SpiceJet flight surfaces online
Mumbai: Trio on bike fire three rounds at Bandra's Linking Road shopping centre
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > BTSs Jungkooks vampire look is an instant hit

BTS's Jungkook's 'vampire' look is an instant hit!

Updated on: 12 August,2022 11:23 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Fans speculated if the picture is connected to a new project

BTS's Jungkook's 'vampire' look is an instant hit!

Jungkook/BTS_official


BTS's maknae Jungkook decided to drop a new picture on Thursday and fans couldn't help but notice his 'vampire' look. The photo was released on BTS's twitter handle with the caption 'Me, Myself, and Jung Kook #Photo_Folio#Editor_JK' Fans speculated if the picture is connected to a new project and an announcement is expected! Within no time the singer started trending all over. 


Here's how fans reacted

 


BTS Jungkook K-Pop Big Hit Music

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK