BTS's Jungkook's 'vampire' look is an instant hit!

Fans speculated if the picture is connected to a new project

Jungkook/BTS_official

BTS's maknae Jungkook decided to drop a new picture on Thursday and fans couldn't help but notice his 'vampire' look. The photo was released on BTS's twitter handle with the caption 'Me, Myself, and Jung Kook #Photo_Folio​ #Editor_JK' Fans speculated if the picture is connected to a new project and an announcement is expected! Within no time the singer started trending all over.

Here's how fans reacted

Remember guys jungkook said he wanna make 3 main songs with 3 MUSIC VIDEOS with 3 different STYLES...ð¤¯ð¤¯

THIS ALBUM WILL BE INSANE..ð¥ð¥ pic.twitter.com/6zf1yuFfam — Zakiaâ· BAD DECISIONSâ¤ð (@V_babyzakia) August 11, 2022