BTS's Jungkook's 'vampire' look is an instant hit!

Fans speculated if the picture is connected to a new project
Jungkook/BTS_official
BTS's maknae Jungkook decided to drop a new picture on Thursday and fans couldn't help but notice his 'vampire' look. The photo was released on BTS's twitter handle with the caption 'Me, Myself, and Jung Kook #Photo_Folio #Editor_JK' Fans speculated if the picture is connected to a new project and an announcement is expected! Within no time the singer started trending all over.
Here's how fans reacted
Me, Myself, and— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) August 11, 2022
Jung Kook#Photo_Folioâ #Editor_JK pic.twitter.com/BgNIbEeKgP
Remember guys jungkook said he wanna make 3 main songs with 3 MUSIC VIDEOS with 3 different STYLES...ð¤¯ð¤¯— Zakiaâ· BAD DECISIONSâ¤ð (@V_babyzakia) August 11, 2022
THIS ALBUM WILL BE INSANE..ð¥ð¥ pic.twitter.com/6zf1yuFfam
Jungkook belongs to the vampire team so he didn't make wolf sounds like the other members, now it all makes senseð¤ pic.twitter.com/OeroGrNAyR— âLUNITAâà¼¶•ââ¾ (@BtXtEnHa_20) August 11, 2022
