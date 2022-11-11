×
Breaking News
Here comes Nippon: Get a taste of Japanese culture this weekend in Versova

Updated on: 11 November,2022 10:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

Representation pic


K-Pop can take a backseat this weekend as their Oriental neighbours, Japan comes calling to celebrate 70 years of friendship with India. The Japan Music and Film festival will feature recorded concert screenings of the iconic Japanese band RADWIMPS as well as screenings of iconic movies by the filmmaker Makoto Shinkai. From the heart-warming stories of Your Name to the touching moments of animation in Weathering With You (above), enjoy a taste of a culture that is as complex as it is funny. 


Till: November 13; 11 am to 6 pm
At: PVR Cinemas, Infiniti Mall, New Link Road, Versova
Log on to: pvrcinemas.com




