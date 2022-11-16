BTS's Jungkook pretends to score a goal as he flies to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022

Jungkook was dressed in all black
Jungkook/Instagram
BTS's maknae Jungkook pretended to score a goal and celebrate as he flew out of Seoul on Tuesday to participate in the opening ceremony at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Jungkook was dressed in all black- a Tee, jacket and trousers with sneakers.
Also Read: BTS's Taehyung sends fans in a tizzy with late night chat, update on Jungkook
Here's how fans reacted
jungkook is so cute with his kick at the airportðð— ariâ· KOOKTARâ½ï¸INDIGO IS COMINGð (@tataelite) November 15, 2022
jungkook already arrived in qatar and was seen greeting fans from the car as he was leaving the airport, i'm glad he arrived safe and sound, now we're just days away from seeing him shine at the world cup opener like the superstar he is, enjoy your stay and the experience.— namjoon wife ð (@JiminSnuggleToy) November 15, 2022