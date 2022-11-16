×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: 20,000 children aged 0-2 yet to be vaccinated in Mumbai
Former US President Donald Trump files papers for 2024 presidential run
Mehrauli murder case: ‘Poonawala always kept to himself, never mingled’
Two missiles fall on territory of NATO member Poland, killing two: Reports
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTSs Jungkook pretends to score a goal as he flies to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022

BTS's Jungkook pretends to score a goal as he flies to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022

Updated on: 16 November,2022 04:30 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jungkook was dressed in all black

BTS's Jungkook pretends to score a goal as he flies to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022

Jungkook/Instagram


BTS's maknae Jungkook pretended to score a goal and celebrate as he flew out of Seoul on Tuesday to participate in the opening ceremony at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Jungkook was dressed in all black- a Tee, jacket and trousers with sneakers. 


Also Read: BTS's Taehyung sends fans in a tizzy with late night chat, update on Jungkook



Here's how fans reacted


Are you looking forward to Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani-starrer Govinda Naam Mera?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
BTS Jungkook Korean Entertainment K-Pop FIFA World Cup 2022

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK