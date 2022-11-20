FIFA World Cup 2022! BTS's Jungkook performs 'Dreamers' at opening ceremony

The vocalist was dressed in all black
Jungkook/FIFAworldcup on Instagram
BTS's Jungkook rocked the stage with his performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar. Dressed in all black, the vocalist performed his much awaited track 'Dreamers.' The star studded ceremony saw singer Fahad Al Kubaisi and actor Morgan Freeman, along with Jungkook.
Here's how fans reacted
WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU JEON JUNGKOOK 💗— prisci🇦🇷 | dreamers (@lvmygs) November 20, 2022
JUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY
WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK
u best golden maknae! so proud u jungkook!ðð pic.twitter.com/agsAgSRTIh— Wanda agustina (@Wandaagstna07) November 20, 2022