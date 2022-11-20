×
Breaking News
Shraddha murder: Police record statement of housing society secretary in Vasai
Modi govt weakening laws framed by UPA to empower tribals: Rahul Gandhi
Koshyari must consider quitting as Maharashtra Governor, says Ajit Pawar
Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma loses battle to brain stroke, dies at 24
Maharashtra reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, active tally now 811
5 killed, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > FIFA World Cup 2022 BTSs Jungkook performs Dreamers at opening ceremony

FIFA World Cup 2022! BTS's Jungkook performs 'Dreamers' at opening ceremony

Updated on: 20 November,2022 09:16 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The vocalist was dressed in all black

FIFA World Cup 2022! BTS's Jungkook performs 'Dreamers' at opening ceremony

Jungkook/FIFAworldcup on Instagram


BTS's Jungkook rocked the stage with his performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar. Dressed in all black, the vocalist performed his much awaited track 'Dreamers.' The star studded ceremony saw singer Fahad Al Kubaisi and actor Morgan Freeman, along with Jungkook.


Here's how fans reacted 




Will you watch Drishyam 2?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Jungkook BTS FIFA World Cup 2022 sports K-Pop

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK