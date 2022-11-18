Run BTS challenge: Taehyung aka V goes shirtless, Jungkook dances in hotel room

Taehyung is currently in Paris for work and Jungkook is in Qatar
V and Jungkook/Instagram
BTS's Taehyung who is currently in Paris for work and Jungkook who is in Qatar for the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022, surprised fans with their solo versions of the 'Run BTS challenge.'
On Wednesday, Taehyung shared an Instagram story in which he was shirtless. The video instantly went viral. Jungkook shared the dance routine in slow motion and simplified it for fans who are unable to keep up with the fast paced choreography.
kim taehyung joined the run bts challenge but he's SHIRTLESS ð pic.twitter.com/slTizEpfWK— *â§ (@taeteluv_) November 16, 2022
JUNGKOOK'S RUN BTS CHALLENGE ð pic.twitter.com/qcDIGRmFQI— jungkook admirer (@dreamjeons) November 16, 2022