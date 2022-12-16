Watch video! BTS bids tearful goodbye as Jin joins military, Jungkook's reaction gets attention

Even though the members posed for pictures with Jin, their moist eyes is what caught attention
BTS
BTS's eldest member Jin joined military service on December 13th and the other six members were with him as they bid a tearful goodbye. Hybe has now released a video of Jin's enterence ceremony. Even though the members posed for pictures with Jin, their moist eyes is what caught attention. RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook came to bid farewell to Jin.
In the video, all the members are seen rubbing Jin's head playfully messing with his buzzcut as he lets them indulge. In another part of the video, Jin asked the members to go inside, and J-Hope replied, “Why would we go inside?” and V added, “There will be one moment like this. There won’t be another one after this.” J-Hope replied, “That’s right, this is only one time.”
My seven, my home, my healing, my safe haven, my everything. 😭♡ @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/iSpR76eNPg— ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) December 15, 2022
The members were also seen clicking individual selfies and group photos with Jin. Jin left a final message for Army, "I'll go and come back safely. Since being healthy is first priority I won't be sick, and our Army, don't be sick either."
However, what caught the attention of a lot of fans, was Jungkook's reaction since he is known to be closest to Jin. He didn't speak on camera and didn't cling to Jin as he posed for a picture, unlike other members. He also wore his mask high, in a way that only his eyes could be seen.
Meanwhile, as per news agency Yonhap, Suga will carry out his military service as a social service agent. It added that the rapper was assigned to be a social service agent instead of an active-duty soldier. This could be because of his shoulder surgery but details regarding his enlistment are not yet known.
For the unversed, in South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.
Also Read: BTS members take final group photo with Jin at the boot camp as he begins his military service, see pic