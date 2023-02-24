This is why BTS's Kim Taehyung took 3 Intravenous fluid injection shots

The K-pop idol recently wrapped up the shoot of the variety show 'Jinny’s Kitchen'

Singer-actor and member of BTS's maknae line Kim Taehyung recently revealed that he had to take 3 IV's (Intravenous fluid injection shots) after filming for the variety show 'Jinny’s Kitchen.' The other cast members of the show including Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yumi, and Lee Seo Jin as well as the director of the show, Na Young Seok PD, were also in attendance.

At the press conference of the show, Taehyung was quoted saying, "After the filming when I came home, I took 3 IVs (Intravenous Fluid Injection), I really worked so hard! Please look forward to it"

The show starts airing tonight, and will be telecast every Friday at 8.50 PM KST! Korean fans can watch the show on tvN while international viewers can catch it on Prime video.

Meanwhile, Taehyung aka V also called himself "the worst cook. "In BTS I’m the worst cook so I wondered why did they ask me to cook on the show. So I began learning.” He then ended the statement with saying, “I wanted to have the joy of cooking and realise that it was fun but, that never happened. Cooking is very tough for me."

Here's how fans reacted-

