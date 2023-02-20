Breaking News
Updated on: 20 February,2023 06:35 PM IST  |  South Korea
This is why 'Hickey' started trending after BTS's Namjoon's fan chat

Namjoon/Instagram


BTS's leader Kim Namjoon aka RM recently found himself in a spot after fans spotted an injury on his neck and many assumed it's a love bite. Soon after 'hickey' started trending on social media along with pictures and videos of Namjoon from the said live session. When quizzed about it by a fan, the rapper was quick to clarify it was actually an injury he had got during a workout session. He said, “I got a bit hurt, when I was doing CrossFit trying to muscle up." Meanwhile, RM dressed in a puffy black and white jacket zipped all the way to his neck. However, for a few seconds during the live, fans noticed a dark mark on the neck while he was reading the comments.


Here's how fans reacted-




 

Namjoon BTS K-Pop Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates

