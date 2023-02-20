This is why 'Hickey' started trending after BTS's Namjoon's fan chat

RM clarified it was an injury

Namjoon/Instagram

BTS's leader Kim Namjoon aka RM recently found himself in a spot after fans spotted an injury on his neck and many assumed it's a love bite. Soon after 'hickey' started trending on social media along with pictures and videos of Namjoon from the said live session. When quizzed about it by a fan, the rapper was quick to clarify it was actually an injury he had got during a workout session. He said, “I got a bit hurt, when I was doing CrossFit trying to muscle up." Meanwhile, RM dressed in a puffy black and white jacket zipped all the way to his neck. However, for a few seconds during the live, fans noticed a dark mark on the neck while he was reading the comments.

Here's how fans reacted-

namjoon live😁😁😁 ………… after seeing he has a hickey😧😨😓 pic.twitter.com/CUptGmOjHL — zahrah✰⁷ (@vmin__luvs) February 19, 2023

namjoon really got a hickey....mans got owned — not elith (@GOTHICRENJUN) February 19, 2023

Namjoon went live, dropped his hickey on all of us and then dropped dead left ð¥¹ð¥¹ — Daniii Gurlâ· (@DnlaMrn) February 19, 2023

when will all of you mfs realise that BTS or Namjoon can get any hickey from whoever they want... they are man and they are grown up and pls stop obsessing over bangtan and instead focusing on your favs group who keep getting dragged by AR3YSð¥±ð https://t.co/S7U48d1kaL — ððððâ· // #HelpTurkeyandSyria (@ninaxediting) February 19, 2023

A hickey after Valentine’s Day I see you Namjoon pic.twitter.com/rGoqL2tRez — agust d is coming ðð¾ (@thatsoaaryn) February 18, 2023

