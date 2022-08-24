RM aka Kim Namjoon drops BTS Entirety Teaser

The series has been conceptualised by Jungkook
RM/Instagram
Leader of K-pop group BTS, Namjoon aka RM Folio who is part of the BTS Entirety series conceptualised by Jungkook, has dropped a teaser of the same. The video shows RM's love for cycling and art. Shot in monochrome as well as colour, the shots have RM sharing a day in his life with Army.
IM STUCK HERE pic.twitter.com/kIQwClIIqp— namjoon pics (@rmarchives) August 23, 2022
namjoon x house of cards pic.twitter.com/dp5arCPq6Z— bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ (@btsqtsarchive) August 23, 2022
