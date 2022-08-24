Breaking News
RM aka Kim Namjoon drops BTS Entirety Teaser

Updated on: 24 August,2022 04:28 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

The series has been conceptualised by Jungkook

RM/Instagram


Leader of K-pop group BTS, Namjoon aka RM Folio who is part of the  BTS Entirety series conceptualised by Jungkook, has dropped a teaser of the same. The video shows RM's love for cycling and art. Shot in monochrome as well as colour, the shots have RM sharing a day in his life with Army.


Namjoon BTS K-Pop Korean Entertainment

