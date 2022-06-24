Breaking News
BTS's Namjoon's wedding rumours set internet ablaze, here's how fans reacted

Updated on: 24 June,2022 03:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The rumours surfaced after RM recently took a trip to Switzerland with his friends

RM/Instagram


On Friday, social media was abuzz with rumours of BTS's leader Namjoon, preparing to tie the knot with his girlfriend. The rumours surfaced after RM recently took a trip to Switzerland with his friends. 

The YouTube channel Sojang, the Korean-American news portal reported that BTS's RM would soon be getting married to his girlfriend. In a video that was released on June 23, the YouTuber claimed that chats from RM's alleged spouse had been leaked online where they were talking to one of their acquaintances about their upcoming wedding. Sojang had earlier leaked the news that popular singer Seo Taiji had been married in secret before it was confirmed by local news.




Here's how fans reacted


 

BTS Namjoon K-Pop

