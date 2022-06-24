BTS's Namjoon's wedding rumours set internet ablaze, here's how fans reacted

The rumours surfaced after RM recently took a trip to Switzerland with his friends

On Friday, social media was abuzz with rumours of BTS's leader Namjoon, preparing to tie the knot with his girlfriend. The rumours surfaced after RM recently took a trip to Switzerland with his friends.

The YouTube channel Sojang, the Korean-American news portal reported that BTS's RM would soon be getting married to his girlfriend. In a video that was released on June 23, the YouTuber claimed that chats from RM's alleged spouse had been leaked online where they were talking to one of their acquaintances about their upcoming wedding. Sojang had earlier leaked the news that popular singer Seo Taiji had been married in secret before it was confirmed by local news.

Here's how fans reacted

POV: Namjoon opening twitter just to find out about his own wedding

Namjoon be like: pic.twitter.com/70b6DSVDSD — ì¡°ìíâ·âð« (@leo_phelia) June 24, 2022