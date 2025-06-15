Breaking News
Skip the red flags: It’s dating, not Minesweeper

Updated on: 15 June,2025 09:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Debjani Paul | debjani.paul@mid-day.com

Pride month inspire you to get on the dating apps again? Here’s our checklist of green flags that’ll have you saying ‘We’re mint to be!’

Pic/iStock

Crude is not the mood

No, Chad, we don’t want to see your nudes or send any before we’ve even had one decent conversation. Explicit or intrusive questions about the body can be especially triggering for a lot of queer folks. Keep the spicy texts and photos for later, what really gets the heart racing is when we see someone genuinely interested in getting to know us. Ask more questions about them, share freely about your lives too, and don’t settle for anything less from your match either. 


Lens be honest…


Profile photos that show the person’s interests are a huge plusProfile photos that show the person’s interests are a huge plus

…This one bears repeating: Don’t trust people who don’t have profile photos, because there’s a higher chance of being catfished. On the other hand, we love to see profiles with a bunch of photos that show not just the person’s appearance, but also their varied interests — think bowling, swimming, pets, hikes or anything else, really. A well-rounded personality that they’re willing to share freely: a green flag if ever there was one!

What’s the grapevine say?

It’s a small world, especially in the tightly knit queer community. Look for others in the community who know of, and can vouch for, your match. This means they come pre-certified as green flags. Why learn the hard way when you can just ask around? Check if you have common friends, or if they are part of queer-friendly micro communities such as Humsafar Trust or the Mumbai Queer Pride Collective.

Out in the open

A date at the beach? Green flag! representational Pics/istockA date at the beach? Green flag! representational Pics/iStock

The greenest flag is when someone suggests a date out in the open, in the daytime. It could be meeting at a public place for coffee or a meal, or an outdoorsy date like a hike. Meeting at a hotel bar for drinks might sound glam, but it often comes with the unstated expectation of getting a room upstairs later. If this is not your scene, we’d suggest keeping communication clear. 

Or, select a different venue and activity: maybe a walking trail in the city, a night at the games arcade, or a perfume-making workshop.

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

LGBTQIA+ Online Dating Dating tips Dating App Lifestyle news sunday mid-day

