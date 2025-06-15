Treating our feed with some sneak peeks from her birthday shenanigans, actress Disha Patani revealed she is feeling 'Blessed and so grateful'

Picture Courtesy/Disha Patani's Instagram account

Actress Disha Patani celebrated her 33rd birthday with her loved ones on Friday. Treating our feed with some sneak peeks from her birthday shenanigans, the diva revealed she is feeling "Blessed and so grateful".

Disha Patani celebrates 33rd birthday

The primary picture from the post showed the 'Baaghi 2' actress posing in front of a table full of birthday cakes with a huge smile on her face.

Next, was a photo of her showering some love on her furry friend. She also dropped a video of her cutting her birthday cake, along with some solo snaps of the sweet treats. Going by the post, Disha also visited an old age home on her special day. Seeking divine blessing, the 'M.S. Dhoni' actress also offered prayers at the temple. Disha's post also included a video of her and her friends grooving on Atif Aslam's "Tere Bin" track during the birthday celebration. We could also see Disha flaunting her graceful moves in front of her friends at the party.

Mouni Roy's birthday wish for lil sis

Disha's best friend and actress Mouni had penned a beautiful birthday note for her along with some unseen pictures of the duo from their many getaways.

“Happiest birthday to my mystifying, electrifying, most beautiful little sister. My best mate and princepessa; love all characteristics and atoms that make you (sic),” Mouni said.

She added, “Thank you for bringing sunshine and sunnies into my life no matter what the weather is, for checking up on me every single day no matter which continent you are in and very casually being the greatest friend any girl can ask for.”

Mouni said that life is definitely crazier with Disha in it. “Pray god gives you err’ything that your hugely overthinking brain; deeply loving heart desires. Here’s to the sister who is part goddess & 3/4th a ninja warrior love you more than you know @dishapatani.”

Disha heads to Hollywood

Meanwhile, Disha has bagged her first Hollywood project. The indie film directed by Kevin Spacey has the working title of 'Holiguards'. It is planned to be the first in a franchise known as "Statiguards vs. Holiguards" and also stars Harry Goodwins ("The Gentlemen"), Swen Temmel ("The Clean Up Crew") and Sonia Pim Couling ("Operation Bloodhunt").

It also marks the first feature to be produced by Elledgy Media, owned by Portugal-based Ukrainian entrepreneur Elvira Gavrilova Paterson, according to Variety.

As per the official synopsis, "Holiguards" is set against the backdrop of a near-future world fractured by hidden supernatural forces, where two ancient warrior factions -- the Holiguards and the Statiguards -- wage a secret war for control of humanity's fate. Amid this conflict, a young woman discovers that she's the daughter of two rival leaders and could end the conflict. Meanwhile, a Statiguard strategist prepares a catastrophic attack in Paris using a nuclear device and an army of mind-controlled civilians, channelling energy from a cosmic portal to awaken an ancient force known as the Prime.