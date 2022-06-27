'Crash landing on you' stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin announce pregnancy

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are expecting their first child

K-drama Crash Landing On You actor Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, who tied the knot on March 31, 2022 are expecting their first child. Son Ye Jin took to Instagram to share the news. The confirmation comes a month after Son Ye Jin’s agency MS Team Entertainment denied reports of her pregnancy.

The actress posted, "I'm still confused, but I'm living day by day feeling the changes in my body amidst worries and excitement. I'm so grateful, but I'm so careful that I haven't been able to tell the people around me yet. To the fans and those around us who will be waiting for this news as much as us, we deliver the news before it's too late. We will protect the precious life that has come to us. I hope you all stay healthy by taking good care of the things you need to protect in your life...be happy."