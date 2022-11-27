'Crash Landing On You' stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin welcome baby boy

Son Ye-jin’s agency, MS Team Entertainment confirmed the news
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin
'Crash Landing On You' stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin welcomed their first child a baby boy on November 27. The couple got married in March and announced their pregnancy in July, where Son Ye-jin had penned a note for fans on Instagram. Son Ye-jin’s agency confirmed the news, adding that that the child and mother are in good health.
Son Ye-jin’s agency, MS Team Entertainment, told Spot TV News, “Son Ye-jin has a son today, both mother and child are in good health.”
Also Read: BTS's Taehyung aka V and Jungkook break the internet with their 'Run BTS' challenge