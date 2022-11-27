×
Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye jin welcome baby boy

'Crash Landing On You' stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin welcome baby boy

Updated on: 27 November,2022 07:51 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Son Ye-jin’s agency, MS Team Entertainment confirmed the news

'Crash Landing On You' stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin welcome baby boy

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin


'Crash Landing On You' stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin welcomed their first child a baby boy on November 27. The couple got married in March and announced their pregnancy in July, where Son Ye-jin had penned a note for fans on Instagram. Son Ye-jin’s agency confirmed the news, adding that that the child and mother are in good health. 


Son Ye-jin’s agency, MS Team Entertainment, told Spot TV News, “Son Ye-jin has a son today, both mother and child are in good health.”



