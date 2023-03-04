Viral: BTS' Jungkook grooves to 'Naatu Naatu', leaves desi ARMY in massive frenzy, WATCH!

The 'Army' in India lost all their calm when they watched their favourite South Korean pop star mouth a few lines of 'Naatu Naatu' and even bop his head along the choreography

Global icon and one of the most popular members of K-Pop's biggest boy band, BTS, Jungkook took social media by storm when he tuned into 'RRR's' iconic song, 'Naatu Naatu' while hosting a live session on WeVerse.

After making headlines for deactivating his official Instagram account, the much-loved K-Pop singer went live on WeVerse where he was interacting with his fans, better known as ARMY.

A clip from the same live session of Jungkook's has gone viral for all the right reasons where the K-Pop star is seen vibing to the Telugu song. In the viral clip, the 'Butter' hitmaker can be seen vibing to the song.

Besides grooving to the upbeat music of 'Naatu Naatu' Jungkook even tried to lip-sync the Telugu lyrics of the song, which obviously made his desi ARMY go gaga all over him.

The 'Army' in India lost all their calm when they watched their favourite South Korean pop star mouth a few lines of 'Naatu Naatu' and even bop his head along the choreography. They immediately took to the comment section and praised Jungkook for his choice of music and showered him with love.

Showing the same excitement as Indian BTS fans, the makers of 'RRR' too took to Twitter and shared the same video of Jungkook where he is enjoying the song from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, 'RRR'.

“JUNGKOOK….It's amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much. We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea. #RRRMovie. (sic)”, wrote the official social media handle of the movie while sharing the video.

'Naatu Naatu' has been a flavour of the award season. It has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song is contending against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.