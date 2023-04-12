BTS's Kim Taehyung aka V impresses ARMY with his unreleased song, reveals which song Jungkook recommended

He played the song on Weverse

Taehyung/Instagram

BTS's vocalist Kim Taehyung aka V surprised fans by playing an unreleased song during a live on Weverse. The song titled 'Maybe' left fans mighty impressed. BTS ARMY who were impressed by the lyrics went on to share them all over social media. Taehyung is currently part of the reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen' that was filmed in Mexico.

During the live he also revealed which song fellow group member Jungkook recommended that he listen to, it's 'Oh no oh yes.'

Here's how fans reacted-

That TWO CANDLES just said that TAEKOOK is TWIN FLAME who always WAKE UP IN THE NIGHT like the lyric of MAYBE by TAEHYUNGð§‍ð¤‍ð§ð¯ð¯Taehyung song is always sweet, romantic & jazzyðµð¶ðº

FLAME mean FIREð¥ð¥#TAEHYUNG #JUNGKOOK #TAEKOOK #TAEKOOKREAL #VKOOK #KOOKV #VK #TAEKOOKISREAL pic.twitter.com/S0gXJfzjiP — TaeChaKookie ð¤ (@14Cahya2014) April 12, 2023

This song is so deep, beautiful, Taehyung's hauntingly beautiful deep voice and the longing in his voice. The meaning of the lyrics. Wish he will release this song. Hope HIS MAYBE becomes a YES — Chaitaly Mehta (@ChaitalyM) April 12, 2023

Obsessed with the different genres of Taehyung's unreleased songs!!

Maybe by V (new) - jazz

Travel with me - Pop Soul

Umbrella - Contemporary R&B

Sleep - slow ballad

I see your smile - slow ballad



Kim Taehyung is a versatile singer. pic.twitter.com/BtZbaTlQ2D — â¡ (@KTH_UK) April 12, 2023