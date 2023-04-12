BTS's Kim Taehyung aka V impresses ARMY with his unreleased song, reveals which song Jungkook recommended

He played the song on Weverse
Taehyung/Instagram
BTS's vocalist Kim Taehyung aka V surprised fans by playing an unreleased song during a live on Weverse. The song titled 'Maybe' left fans mighty impressed. BTS ARMY who were impressed by the lyrics went on to share them all over social media. Taehyung is currently part of the reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen' that was filmed in Mexico.
During the live he also revealed which song fellow group member Jungkook recommended that he listen to, it's 'Oh no oh yes.'
Here's how fans reacted-
That TWO CANDLES just said that TAEKOOK is TWIN FLAME who always WAKE UP IN THE NIGHT like the lyric of MAYBE by TAEHYUNGð§ð¤ð§ð¯ð¯Taehyung song is always sweet, romantic & jazzyðµð¶ðº— TaeChaKookie ð¤ (@14Cahya2014) April 12, 2023
FLAME mean FIREð¥ð¥#TAEHYUNG #JUNGKOOK #TAEKOOK #TAEKOOKREAL #VKOOK #KOOKV #VK #TAEKOOKISREAL pic.twitter.com/S0gXJfzjiP
This song is so deep, beautiful, Taehyung's hauntingly beautiful deep voice and the longing in his voice. The meaning of the lyrics. Wish he will release this song. Hope HIS MAYBE becomes a YES— Chaitaly Mehta (@ChaitalyM) April 12, 2023
Obsessed with the different genres of Taehyung's unreleased songs!!— â¡ (@KTH_UK) April 12, 2023
Maybe by V (new) - jazz
Travel with me - Pop Soul
Umbrella - Contemporary R&B
Sleep - slow ballad
I see your smile - slow ballad
Kim Taehyung is a versatile singer. pic.twitter.com/BtZbaTlQ2D
Taehyung I don't know what to say and can communicate with you. I really like the song you made and until now you haven't released it. "Travel with me" and now "Maybe". Please release as soon as possible and don't delete it. @BTS_twt @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/EYkAIPLnQ7— Stèð£áµ (@Steff_Thv) April 12, 2023