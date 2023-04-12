Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 136 cr on pre-monsoon road repairs
Mumbai: 2,507 people died on railway tracks in 2022
IIT-Bombay student death case: ‘Darshan Solanki, Arman had normal chat before suicide’
Rapper booked for 'defamatory' song: ‘My brother has been missing for 5 days’
Mumbai: Two questions that helped crack MBBS student murder
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTSs Kim Taehyung aka V impresses ARMY with his unreleased song reveals which song Jungkook recommended

BTS's Kim Taehyung aka V impresses ARMY with his unreleased song, reveals which song Jungkook recommended

Updated on: 12 April,2023 10:47 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

He played the song on Weverse

BTS's Kim Taehyung aka V impresses ARMY with his unreleased song, reveals which song Jungkook recommended

Taehyung/Instagram


BTS's vocalist Kim Taehyung aka V surprised fans by playing an unreleased song during a live on Weverse. The song titled 'Maybe' left fans mighty impressed. BTS ARMY who were impressed by the lyrics went on to share them all over social media. Taehyung is currently part of the reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen' that was filmed in Mexico.


Also Read: Celebrity Pet Parents 2! Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: Mum and I have breakfast over Facetime with our pets



During the live he also revealed which song fellow group member Jungkook recommended that he listen to, it's 'Oh no oh yes.'


Here's how fans reacted-

 

BTS Jungkook Jeon Jungkook Kim Taehyung K-Pop Korean Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK