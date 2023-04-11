Celebrity Pet Parents 2! Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: Mum and I have breakfast over Facetime with our pets

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the latest guest on 'Celebrity Pet Parents 2'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Celebrity Pet Parents 2,' the creative head for R jewellery and influencer introduced her pet Kilian Sharing the story of how he came into her life she said, "Kilian is my four-year-young Shih Tzu. He's a born star and every time I pull out my phone he surprises me and does these really cute things! I can't help but record him. Kilian is a unique name and I don't refer as him to a dog but he's the baby of the house. He came to us pre-Covid and was gifted to us by a family friend, since then he's become a part of the family. I cannot remember life before him and certainly cannot imagine life without him."

She reveals that her mum and actress Neetu Kapoor has adopted Kilian's brother and having his company helped her deal with trying times. "We were together in Mumbai and I kept thinking how I should put a smile on her face. At that moment I heard of this puppy and my friend said she would gift him to mum. I felt that would be the best thing for her at that stage. The little one flew to Mumbai and that's how mum became his mumma. Every morning we have breakfast together over Facetime and I bring my li'l one out and so does she, so they see each other." Riddhima goes on to reveal how Kilian got his unique name and much more.

