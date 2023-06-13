BTS 10th Anniversary: Kim Taehyung aka V treats ARMY with unseen videos

Musical legends BTS are celebrating their 10th anniversary today, on June 13th, 2023. Kim Taehyung aka V treated ARMY to a treasure trove of unreleased content by posting a montage of several unseen videos and behind-the-scenes moments on his Instagram stories

BTS' Kim Taehyung

To commemorate the special occasion, fans have been sharing memories of their 10-year journey with BTS through old photos, favourite fan moments and heartwarming messages. BTS members too surprised ARMY with an anniversary treat by reciprocating their love. Members RM, J-Hope and Jimin penned sweet notes and letters on Instagram and Weverse.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung aka V treated ARMY to a treasure trove of unreleased content by posting a montage of several unseen videos and behind-the-scenes moments on his Instagram stories.

It is no secret that BTS are in on the many ‘thirst’ tweets that ARMYs frequently post, especially on Twitter and Weverse. One of the long-standing requests has been for BTS to drop ‘gym videos.’ It seems V decided to indulge ARMY by posting a workout routine of himself and RM lifting dumbbells and flexing their physique in an open ‘In The Soop’ like space.

Fans especially look forward to content which involves BTS cooking or eating – who doesn’t like seeing our boys healthy? Taehyung posted videos of a group dinner from one of their ‘Winter Package’s (an annual shoot where members travel to different locales for themes photoshoots and activities) and also a BTS video (geddit, BangTan Sonyeondan posting a Behind-The-Scene?) from their Run BTS episode with chef Baek Jong Won.

Fans were also delighted to see more practice videos from ‘Make it Right’ and ‘Anpanman’, where the boys show off their sleek dance moves (complete with body rolls!) Thank you for the eye candy, Mr. Tae.

ARMYs know that there’s no one in BTS who has quite as contrasting a dual persona on and off stage apart from ’95 born V and his best friend, Jimin. Tae dropped hilarious videos of himself and Jimin jumping off chairs during the ‘Permission to Dance’ shoot and casually strolling into their hotel room dressed in a bathrobe with an earbud posing as a toothpick/cigarette (probably pretending to be a detective? Honestly, no one can tell what goes in inside this goofball’s head).

Alternately, he also dropped some sizzling images of the group during the Dynamite music video shoot.

Taehyung also wrote, "It's already been 10 years since we debuted…Thank you for being healthy for our members for 10 years and for making good memories together, thank you so much ARMYs and thanks to you, we're doing our best."

We wish BTS a very happy 10th anniversary!

(all featured photos and videos below originally from V's Instagram)