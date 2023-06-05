BTS's Jungkook live: Opens up on his famous fight with Jimin, upcoming projects

Jungkook also spoke about attending Suga's concert and shared a supernatural experience

BTS's youngest member Jungkook took to Weverse on Monday where he shared details of his famous 'rainy day' fight with group member Jimin. He also spoke about attending Suga's concert and shared a supernatural experience, besides upcoming projects and much more!

A fan asked Jungkook about the fight that the duo had briefly spoken about before. He revealed, "When we were trainees, personally I felt like I didn't really go through puberty but I was young. I don't remember it because of the way I spoke, but it was to the point where our Hobi hyung who is like an angel got mad, and the hyungs were talking to me about my tone. Jimin pulled me to the side to talk to me and because I also have my pride and thought I was right in some parts so Jimin was like ‘I'm not gonna care for you anymore' and then left. Then I also left."

He added, “Then we were supposed to go into the dorm right away but I just thoughtlessly walked around and don't know how far I walked and I'm not great with directions so I wasn't sure where I ended up. This situation was sad and I felt unfair and was crying and was like, ‘Should I call Jimin?’ But then I thought, ‘No why should I?’ and ended the call. I repeated that again and then called him and then he asked, 'What are you doing right now? Where are you? While talking like this I usually get tearful so I was like, 'I don't know where I am' and he asked 'What do you see around you' and I said 'It's okay I'll take a taxi' and then it started raining. When I got back to the dorm he was waiting outside and I was crying. Then we went to the rooftop and I told him I was sorry and would do better. He was crying too but we hugged happily and then went inside. My eyes were really swollen the next day."

When quizzed about whether he would attend Suga's concert he said, "Am I going to Yoongi's concert? I have to go and see ARMYs then. It'll be nice. Should I just go up on stage and say hi? If Yoongi hyung allows it, I'll go up and say hello. If he sees this and allows it I will but if not hehe."

The vocalist also shared that he once wanted to meet a ghost. "I've seen a ghost in the dorm before so I wanted to ask them, how old they are, what happened to them, and communicate with them! At around 2am, I turned off the lights off and i used that thing that the ghost hunters use. I sat here in the living room and waited and there was no sound."

While he was careful not to reveal much about upcoming projects he admitted Mingyu contacted me to film 'super' challenge together.