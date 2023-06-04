BTS's Jungkook to release solo album in July? See Big Hit Music's response

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting the release of BTS's digital single 'Take Two' featuring all seven members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook

Over the weekend, reports have been doing the rounds that K-pop group BTS's youngest member Jungkook will release his first solo album in July. Now, BTS's agency Big Hit Music has released a statement reacting to the news reports.

Sports Chosun reported that Jungkook will release the album on July 14 and besides numbers in Korean, it will include a song in English. Soompi went on to share Big Hit Music's statement that read, “We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed.” However, the K-pop star has already started trending after the reports.

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting the release of BTS's digital single 'Take Two' featuring all seven members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, on June 9 in celebration of their 10th anniversary. Jungkook has previously released solo songs, including his recent official FIFA World Cup song, 'Dreamers.' Here's how fans aka BTS ARMY reacted to the news over social media-

