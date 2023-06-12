K-pop girl group Blackpink's member Jennie is rumoured to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Luna Snow, a K-pop singer and superhero from comics.

Blackpink member Jennie is rumoured to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Listen to this article Blackpink member Jennie to join Marvel universe as K-pop singer and superhero from comics? x 00:00

K-pop star Jennie, a member of the super popular girl group Blackpink, is rumoured to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Luna Snow, a K-pop singer and superhero from comics. Over the weekend, reports suggested that the 27-year-old superstar and The Idol actress might be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there are even details about the role she might be playing, via Yahoo.

According to reports, Jennie might be joining the cast of a series centred around an Asian superhero team, called Team Agents of Atlas. Allkpop claims that Jennie Kim, known as just "Jennie," is joining the MCU as Seol Hee. Known under her superhero and stage name "Luna Snow," she is a newer character co-created by Marvel Games' Danny Koo, Bill Rosemann, Netmarble's Min Kyun Kim and JeeHyung Lee for the mobile game Marvel Future Fight. She makes her first comic appearance in writer Greg Pak and artist Gang Hyuk Lim's War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1 from 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luna Snow was part of the K-pop group 4L1T before gaining her ice-based superpowers. Jennie seems to be a fitting choice to play the hero in live-action. The reports also state that Jennie's Luna Snow will be on the MCU's first Asian superhero team, but whether the team in question is the Agents of Atlas or another is unknown.

While there’s no official news just yet, fans recently noticed that Asian actors featured in the MCU, including Fala Chen, Claudia Kim, and Benedict Wong have all followed Jennie on Instagram.

If the rumours turn out to be true, Jennie won't be the first South Korean star to join the MCU. The cast of The Marvels includes South Korean actor Park Seojoon in a mystery role. Directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta, the Captain Marvel sequel began filming in 2021 and is set for release on November 10, 2023. The exact nature of Park Seo-joon's MCU role hasn't been officially confirmed, but the Itaewon Class and Parasite star's MCU casting was first announced by South Korean entertainment news site Star News. His role in The Marvels has been kept under wraps.