Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > THIS is why Red Velvets Irene and Seulgi were denied entry to Beyoncs London concert

THIS is why Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi were denied entry to Beyoncé’s London concert

Updated on: 06 June,2023 01:10 PM IST  |  London
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Red Velvet is on their European tour

THIS is why Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi were denied entry to Beyoncé’s London concert

Irene and Seulgi

Listen to this article
THIS is why Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi were denied entry to Beyoncé’s London concert
x
00:00

K-pop group Red Velvet is currently on their European tour and the girls are in London after performances in Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam, that left their fans all excited. However, the girl group's members Irene and Seulgi recently had to face disappointment after attempting to attend Beyoncé’s London concert. 


Excited to attend the concert Seulgi had informed fans on DearU Bubble that she had managed to get tickets to the event. However, some fans spotted Seulgi and Irene outside the venue, visibly stressed due to ticket-related issues.


Fans who recognised them took to social media to update Netizens about the issue-


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Red Velvet Official (@redvelvet.smtown)

Here's how fans reacted-

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BeyonceÌ (@beyonce)

Korean Entertainment K-Pop Korean Entertainment Updates Music beyonce entertaintment Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK