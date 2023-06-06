Red Velvet is on their European tour

Irene and Seulgi

Listen to this article THIS is why Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi were denied entry to Beyoncé’s London concert x 00:00

K-pop group Red Velvet is currently on their European tour and the girls are in London after performances in Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam, that left their fans all excited. However, the girl group's members Irene and Seulgi recently had to face disappointment after attempting to attend Beyoncé’s London concert.

Excited to attend the concert Seulgi had informed fans on DearU Bubble that she had managed to get tickets to the event. However, some fans spotted Seulgi and Irene outside the venue, visibly stressed due to ticket-related issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans who recognised them took to social media to update Netizens about the issue-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Velvet Official (@redvelvet.smtown)

IM WORKING AT BEYONCÉ AND JUST CAME OUT THE OFFICE AND THEY WERE RIGHT THERE ABOUT TO GET THEIR TICKETS SCANNED. I DIDNT APPROACH BC THE SHOW HAD ALREADY STARTED AND THEY WERE CLEARLY STRESSED. I THINK THEY CAME TO THE WRONG GATE BC THEY GOT TURNED AWAY. I HOPE THEY GOT IN — kâ· misses yoongi (@boywithlub) June 4, 2023

GUYS I WAS SHAKING SO BAD I LITERALLY TWEETED ON MY PRIV 3 HOURS AGO SAYING I HOPE I SEE SEULGI TODAY WTFFFFFFFFFFF AND THE FACT IRENE CAME AS WELL THEYRE SO TINY IRL https://t.co/f1edZmDZ0C pic.twitter.com/YzeARqDwTl — kâ· misses yoongi (@boywithlub) June 4, 2023

Meanwhile, among the Indian celebrities spotted at the concert was Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa, with her BFF Orhan Awatramani and other friends. Other than Orry, singer Kanika Kapoor was also spotted posing with Nysa and her gang. Priyanka Chopra too attended Beyonce's concert in London, and shared pictures of the same. She was seen at the concert with her mom Madhu Chopra and Tamanna Dutt among others.

Here's how fans reacted-

i saw the bear and thought taehyung im so sorry. SELUGI BEYONCE INTERACTION WE LOST!!!! god hates us — ð (@sopemiku) June 5, 2023

ariana, selugi and irene....all at beyoncé's concert. do NOT talk to me. pic.twitter.com/r7qHOS9kb7 — â (@tyunsdaychild) June 4, 2023