Priyanka Chopra attends Beyonce's concert with mother, takes daughter Malti Marie for a walk in the day, see pics

Updated on: 04 June,2023 03:32 PM IST  |  London
mid-day online correspondent |

Priyanka Chopra was seen grooving at singer Beyonce's concert, Renaissance World Tour, in London. Priyanka was also spotted having a fun time with her daughter Malti during the day

Priyanka Chopra with her mom Madhu Chopra and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Pic/Instagram

Actor Priyanka Chopra never fails to update her fans with the her fun time moments at work and personal life. She recently shared some videos from Beyonce's concert in London. She posted pictures and videos giving a peak inside the venue. She was seen enjoying the concert with mother Madhu Chopra. She captioned the video as, , "@beyonce #JayZ thank you for the incredible experience...#renaisaanceworldtour #besthusbandever @nickjonas." Seemingly, it was Priyanka's husband-singer Nick Jonas' gift for her. 



Priyanka’s mother was seen cheering during Beyonce’s performance. She also dropped an advance birthday wish for her mom and wrote, “Happy almost birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra”


Madhu also hugged actor Salma Hayek in another picture. Priyanka said, "@salmahayek I love you."
In a picture, Madhu also smiled and posed with Jay Z. Along with the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Let's go @drmadhuakhourichopra #jayz." In the last story  she posted Beyonce’s picture from the concert. The picture featured Beyonce smiling in a golden and black outfit and captioned it as "Queen forever #beyonce."

Priyanka and mother were found in twinning outfits as both of them opted for a black dress. Apart from Salma Hayek, Daniel Kaluuya, Jay Z, Alfonso Cuarón and François Henri Pinault were also spotted at the concert.

While Priyanka enjoyed the concert with her mother in night, she was found fulfilling mom duties during the day. In her earlier stories she shared pictures with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The first story featured her with daughter Malti in her arms as she walked with her friend Tamanna Dutt. The second picture was all about Priyanka walking with daughter holding her hand and captioned it as, "Summer days". As the mother-daughter duo went on the walk, Priyanka chose a green outfit while Malti was wearing a yellow dress.


Priyanka is currently shooting for ‘Heads of State’ in London. Other than this, she will be seen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. She was recently seen in ‘Citadel’, created by ‘The Russo Brothers’. It is an action-packed spy series that revolves around two elite agents of the global spy agency ‘Citadel’.

