Real estate sources claim that the couple paid $200 million for the property, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the entire state of California, eclipsing the previous record of $177 million. It’s also the second most expensive real estate deal in the country

Jay-Z with wife Beyonce

Listen to this article Beyoncé, Jay-Z purchase most expensive home in California x 00:00

Power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce just bought one of the greatest architectural masterpieces in California—a 30,000-square-foot home. Real estate sources claim that the couple paid $200 million for the property, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the entire state of California, eclipsing the previous record of $177 million. It’s also the second most expensive real estate deal in the country.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever