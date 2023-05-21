Breaking News
Beyoncé, Jay-Z purchase most expensive home in California

Updated on: 21 May,2023 07:48 AM IST  |  Washington
Real estate sources claim that the couple paid $200 million for the property, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the entire state of California, eclipsing the previous record of $177 million. It’s also the second most expensive real estate deal in the country

Jay-Z with wife Beyonce

Beyoncé, Jay-Z purchase most expensive home in California
Power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce just bought one of the greatest architectural masterpieces in California—a 30,000-square-foot home. Real estate sources claim that the couple paid $200 million for the property, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the entire state of California, eclipsing the previous record of $177 million. It’s also the second most expensive real estate deal in the country. 


