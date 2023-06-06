K-pop idol Aoora on singing the Korean version of 'Jimmy Jimmy', and connection to India

K-pop idol Aoora’s recent Korean version of Jimmy Jimmy aaja aaja is a hit among K-pop fans not just in India but across the globe. The Korean star, and now an Indian sensation, tells all in this chat

After a Russian and even a Tibetan version of Bappi Lahiri’s cult hit Jimmy Jimmy aaja aaja, K-pop idol Aoora is the latest to give a Korean twist to the Disco Dancer track. The 36-year-old’s plans to bring India and Korea together via music reflect not only in his new release but also in his lifestyle and social media engagements. The remake, Jimmy Jimmy K-pop version, which was released on May 25, has already crossed a million views. Aoora has plans to continue making such songs, and would like to collaborate with his favourite Indian singer, King. Excerpts from the email interview:

How did you first discover, and later, decide to remake this track? What made it ideal for K-pop music?

I have been listening to a lot of Indian music lately. About two months back, I heard this song Jimmy Jimmy aaja aaja [sung by Parvati Khan and composed by Bappi Lahiri]. I was attracted to its energy and the disco beats. I felt that adding K-pop beats to the song while keeping the original disco element intact would be cool. I am happy that people like this version.

Aoora wanted to keep the 1980s disco style from the original song intact in his music video. Pic Courtesy/Youtube



How have the fans (Korean and Indian) reacted to the song?

The response has been amazing. From the comments I’ve received, people are definitely enjoying it. In my recent concerts, I was surprised to see the audience dancing to the hook step of this song. It is humbling.

You are a regular visitor to India. At what point did you decide to bring Korea and India together via music?

The energy in K-pop and Indian songs is similar. I have wanted to do something like this for ages. I have discovered that when you bring the art forms together, the results can be surprising [in a good way].

Indian K-pop fans adore you. What made you connect with people from a very different culture?

Music is a universal language. K-pop fans connect with me because they understand that my only purpose is to create music that can spread happiness.

What was a big cultural shock for you when you first came to India?

In Korea, more people prefer to live alone. At first, I was pretty shocked [to see families still living together in India]. But now, I feel like I want to live here, too. Everyone is so loving and kind; relationships are strong.

Your Instagram account is full of Bollywood stuff; do you follow it regularly?

Oh, yes. I follow and listen to many Indian songs; not just Bollywood but also Tamil, Telugu and Punjabi music. My current favourite songs are Naatu naatu, Badtameez dil and Cham cham.

What desi lingo have you picked up from your visits to India?

Jhakkas! Fadu hai, fadu! Ab chalein?

