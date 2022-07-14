In the Soop: Here's what Taehyung, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy are up to

The teasers featuring the Wooga squad are out

In the Soop: Friendcation/Instagram

New teasers of ‘In the Soop: Friendcation’ featuring the Wooga squad are out and it shows BTS's Taehyung aka V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy sharing fun moments. The Korean stars have taken off on a vacation as per the concept of the show and the teasers show the group enjoying ice skating, swimming, fishing, conversations around a bonfire and much more.

The group poster features Taehyung, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy, relaxed and happy spending time together. The post has been captioned, "Disney+ first healing entertainment reality. In the Forest : Friendship Travel. Park Seo-joon, Pickboy, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, V. Friendship healing journey of five best friends."

A video teaser features the friends eating and chatting together. "Never ending laughter. The journey of five men starts just being together. A healing journey that makes you happy!"

