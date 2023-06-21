Breaking News
Mumbai: Metros may start rolling even if car sheds are not ready
Mumbai: 3 km from horror hostel, students live in terror
Top cop to probe BMC projects
Mumbai: Kurar police bust ATM fraud gang, 4 arrested for nationwide scams
Mumbai: Relationship manager nearly empties bank accounts of 80-year-old
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > THIS is how Park Seo Joon responded to dating rumours with YouTuber Xooo

THIS is how Park Seo Joon responded to dating rumours with YouTuber Xooo

Updated on: 21 June,2023 06:25 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Xooos’s real name is Kim Soo Yeon, and she is a YouTuber and a singer, with over 1.5 million subscribers

THIS is how Park Seo Joon responded to dating rumours with YouTuber Xooo

Park Seo Joon, Kim Soo Yeon

Listen to this article
THIS is how Park Seo Joon responded to dating rumours with YouTuber Xooo
x
00:00

On Tuesday, mid-day.com had reported, news reports of actor Park Seo Joon and Youtuber Xooos dating took fans by surprise. According to several reports in the K-media, the couple had already introduced their close friends to each other, besides going on dates and working out together. A photo of the two with their friends was also shared on June 20, 2023. As quoted by Soompi, Park Seo Joon's agency Awesome ENT stated “It is difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life. We’re sorry. Please kindly understand.” Xooos’s agency WAVY when contacted had shared a similar response, “It is difficult to confirm.”


Now, Park Seo Joon had addressed the rumours. During a press conference on Wednesday for his upcoming movie Concrete Utopia, the actor said said that he feels "greatly burdened by opening up my private life." He said, "I heard that there was such news late as there is a project I’m currently filming now. The first thought I had was, ‘A lot of people are interested in me.' I’m grateful for the attention, but in my case, I tend to feel greatly burdened by opening up my private life and since this is a personal matter, I think it will be difficult for me to comment.”


Xooos’s real name is Kim Soo Yeon, and she is a YouTuber and a singer, with over 1.5 million subscribers. Her social media handle has pictures with celebrities, including BLACKPINK’s Jennie and others. She is also an artist under WAVY and has released an EP called Made in Heart on May 30 with tracks like Joy, Fabricated Love, Lavender, Bad At Us and There There.


Here's how fans reacted to the news-

 

 

Korean Entertainment Korean movies Korean Entertainment Updates K-Pop Entertainment News entertaintment Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK