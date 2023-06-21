THIS is how Park Seo Joon responded to dating rumours with YouTuber Xooo

Xooos’s real name is Kim Soo Yeon, and she is a YouTuber and a singer, with over 1.5 million subscribers

On Tuesday, mid-day.com had reported, news reports of actor Park Seo Joon and Youtuber Xooos dating took fans by surprise. According to several reports in the K-media, the couple had already introduced their close friends to each other, besides going on dates and working out together. A photo of the two with their friends was also shared on June 20, 2023. As quoted by Soompi, Park Seo Joon's agency Awesome ENT stated “It is difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life. We’re sorry. Please kindly understand.” Xooos’s agency WAVY when contacted had shared a similar response, “It is difficult to confirm.”

Now, Park Seo Joon had addressed the rumours. During a press conference on Wednesday for his upcoming movie Concrete Utopia, the actor said said that he feels "greatly burdened by opening up my private life." He said, "I heard that there was such news late as there is a project I’m currently filming now. The first thought I had was, ‘A lot of people are interested in me.' I’m grateful for the attention, but in my case, I tend to feel greatly burdened by opening up my private life and since this is a personal matter, I think it will be difficult for me to comment.”

Xooos’s real name is Kim Soo Yeon, and she is a YouTuber and a singer, with over 1.5 million subscribers. Her social media handle has pictures with celebrities, including BLACKPINK’s Jennie and others. She is also an artist under WAVY and has released an EP called Made in Heart on May 30 with tracks like Joy, Fabricated Love, Lavender, Bad At Us and There There.

Here's how fans reacted to the news-

