During Friday's live session, BTS member Jungkook expressed his anger at crazed fans who stalk him outside his house

BTS member Jungkook came live on Weverse on Friday

Listen to this article BTS Jungkook curses at sasaengs for stalking him outside his house: 'Do not cross the line' x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





BTS member Jungkook did one of his last live sessions before joining military Jungkook revealed he is being stalked by crazed fans outside his house He refused to show his shaved head even after repeated requests

BTS member Jungkook's live sessions are the most entertaining. He sings, reveals details from his life, and shares some precious moments with the BTS ARMY. The lead vocalist of the Korean boyband is going to enlist in the military soon, so ARMYs won't be able to see him through these Weverse live sessions for a while. To the delight of fans, Jungkook went live on Friday evening.

He was on his way back from his workout session when he turned on the live. While walking back, the Korean pop star revealed that there were 'saseangs' who were outside his house, stalking him. Sasaengs are crazed fans who have an unhealthy obsession with their idol and try any means to get close to them. While the K-pop stars love and appreciate the adulation from fans, they hate it when they cross the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the BTS member let loose his true feelings about being stalked by saseangs. He cursed at them, saying, "Even nowadays there are sasaengs in front of my house. That's enough coming you ba*****s."

🐰 even nowadays there are sasaengs in front of my house

🐰 that's enough coming you ba*****spic.twitter.com/VxbLgbNnCO — 💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 (@eternalhyyh) December 8, 2023

Earlier, Jungkook had revealed that some of these crazed fans would send him food, which means they knew his address. He expressed that he wasn't comfortable with that.

ARMYs are enraged that he has to put up with stalkers even at his house.

imagine having stalkers waiting in front of your house being such a regular thing that you’re forced to regard it as a daily inconvenience. i cant begin to explain just how fcked up it is that these people don’t bts as humans. just “objects” they feel entitled to. — d(ia) ð¥¢â· (@sugatalus) December 8, 2023

During Friday's Weverse live, Jungkook also showed a part of his shaved head, refusing to appear in front of the camera in full without his beanie on. "You want me to show my hair? Well I guess photos will come out when I go.. what's the point of uploading (separately)," he said at the beginning of the live. He added, "I won’t show my hair... later later.. at least 1 day before I go... no no not now.. what’s the point to show now, there’s a few days left.. don’t you think?"

A fan said that he would look good without hair as well, but the 3D hitmaker dismissed that thought.