BTS RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin held a Weverse live session today. The notification made all the hearts drop because ARMYs instantly knew what it was and what it meant. ARMYs are currently in a state of mourning as the final members of BTS have started their military enlistment procedures and will soon be gone from the public eye to serve their country.

To enjoy some precious time with ARMYs, BTS boys went live to interact with their fans. The live had instantaneous emotions as, right off the bat, it was clear as day that V, aka Kim Taehyung's, hair was short due to his upcoming enlistment. Jungkook had donned a big, oversized hoodie in an effort to hide his newly shaved head; meanwhile, RM and Jimin were putting on their brave faces to support the ARMYs and the youngest two members through this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김태형 taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

During the live, the BTS boys talked about a bunch of things, including how, while we may be losing them momentarily, J-hope and Jin will be returning soon. BTS Jimin even recalled an incident where he went to see J-hope and noticed he's become too cool (and his body is built too, but, we digress). According to a translation, Jimin said, "i went to see him and i was like hyung~ and before he would've been like "JJYAMANAH~" but he was like "oh you're here?" (with a very cool tone!)." This prompted the rest of the BTS boys to dissolve into laughter.

the last bts live until june 2025 ending with jungkook running in front of the camera screaming bangtan sonyeondan is very very on brand pic.twitter.com/3gn0lrxv8i — letiâ· saw taylor (@raplinegold) December 5, 2023

JOONIE JIMINIE TAETAE AND JUNGKOOKS BALD HEAD OMG HOW IM GONNA TAKE THIS MY FAMILY MY BABIES I WILL MISSING YOU ALL PLEASE BE SAFE AND HAPPY ð



WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU IN 2025pic.twitter.com/PWgLLfya7I — Moonieâ·ð (@btstanniies) December 5, 2023

do you get deja vu ? bts live my babies pic.twitter.com/FUhZBheRWV — MAYCEE â· fan account (@seokjinmylabsss) December 5, 2023

Busybee Jungkookie also tried convincing his fellow BTS members that he could squeeze in a few more things in his schedule but was promptly met with a resounding "REST."

We wait for the day when the whole group will be back together and sharing laughs. Till then, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook have kept us in amazing company these past few months. Now onto J-hope and Jin!