'My heart feels iffy'; BTS Jungkook holds back tears on last live with ARMYs ahead of military enlistment

A lot has been going on these days; the BTS ARMYs is in the midst of an emotional rollercoaster. V, aka Kim Taehyung and Namjoon, have already departed for their military training; Jungkook and Jimin are both scheduled to go off soon. With Jungkook and Jimin leaving, all the BTS members will be in the military. Hence, the emotional rollercoaster ARMYs have been on.

On December 11, BTS Jungkook went on Weverse Live to engage with his beloved ARMYs one last time before enlistment. Jungkook was sporting a solemn look, which he paired with a grey sweatshirt and a matching cap. Jungkook started by asking if ARMYs have been safe and healthy. The BTS member then became candid and revealed, "Now that it’s the day before, my heart and mind feel a bit iffy. but I need to sleep tonight so I can concentrate tomorrow and stuff too."

BTS Jungkook insisted on comforting ARMYs. "I'll go and come back well or safely." He continued, "Everyone, thank you so much for all of you always cheering for us and supporting us on until now when we're enlisting. Please be and stay healthy and happy."The Golden Maknae appeared to be holding back tears as he spoke to ARMYs about this subject.

After a while, BTS Jungkook had to end the live even though no one wanted him to. "Goodbye~ stay safe~ bye bye~ I'll go now~ I just came for a short bit today to give my greetings~ i love you~ oh, it’s not the last live *ever.* just the last one before I enlist. I'll come back stronger than before. Bye."

ARMYs immediately took to the comment section to pen their heartbreaks. One user commented, "During the 27 years that I have lived, I have never cried for an artist or a person that I don't know... Jungkook isn't just an artist for me. He is home and my safe place. Stay well, JK, you and the rest of the members; come back to us safely."

Another ARMY member wrote, "Knowing Jungkook, he would have ended up crying if he stayed more. I'm glad it was short, but just enough to say his goodbyes and see us for the last time."

As BTS Jungkook said, it is not the last time we are seeing him. Knowing the BTS members, we're sure they have a few tricks up their sleeve to keep ARMYs happy in their absence.