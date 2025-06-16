Breaking News
Updated on: 16 June,2025 11:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Businessman Sunjay Kapur tragically passed away on June 12 while playing Polo. His Polo team has now shared his last picture which was clicked moments before the fateful match

Sunjay Kapur

Businessman Sunjay Kapur tragically passed away on June 12 while playing a game of polo in the UK. Days after his passing, the SUJÁN Indian Tigers Polo Team paid an emotional tribute to their late teammate during the final match of the prestigious Cartier Trophy in England.

Sunjay Kapur's last picture


On Sunday, the team shared a photo of Sunjay that was taken just before the fateful match on June 12.


"Today we play the final of the Cartier Trophy in memory of our dear friend Sunjay Kapur, who tragically passed away on the field a few days ago,” the team wrote on social media. “Our Captain and Patron, Jaisal Singh, will mount up with the team to observe a minute's silence in honour of his dear old friend Sunjay, and then sit out as a mark of respect.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SUJÁN Indian Tigers Polo Team (@sujanindiantigers)

The team also shared that the picture was taken moments before they mounted up to play the semi-final match during which Kapur passed away following a heart attack.

Sunjay Kapur's last words

Sunjay reportedly suffered a heart attack while playing polo in London. A new Telegraph report claims that his last words have now been revealed. According to the report, witnesses at the polo match heard the billionaire say, "I've swallowed something." This led many to believe he had swallowed an insect.

Business consultant Suhel Seth reportedly told ANI that Sunjay was riding a horse and playing polo when he accidentally swallowed a bee. The bee got stuck in his throat, causing irritation and panic, which triggered a heart attack. Unfortunately, the businessman could not be revived.

Despite these reports, his company, Sona Comstar, did not disclose the cause of death in its official statement. Therefore, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Who was Sunjay Kapur?

Sunjay Kapur was a prominent Indian industrialist and businessman, best known as the former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. He led Sona Comstar, an auto-components firm, and was educated at MIT and Harvard. A passionate polo player, Sunjay died doing what he loved most.

He frequently shared his thoughts and passion for polo on social media and was deeply involved in the sport. Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor are parents to daughter Samaira (born in 2005) and son Kiaan (born in 2011). The couple filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2014, which was finalized in 2016. After their separation, Sunjay married entrepreneur Priya Sachdev.

At the time of his death, he was married to Priya Sachdev. Just hours before his passing, he had posted condolences on social media following the Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

