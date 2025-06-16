Breaking News
Ahmedabad plane crash: Two narrow escapes, seconds apart from death

Updated on: 16 June,2025 08:50 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Shirish Vaktania , Nimesh Dave | mailbag@mid-day.com nimesh@mid-day.com

Ahmedabad plane crash: Two narrow escapes, seconds apart from death

The builder in his car barely escapes the flames caused by the plane crash; (right) Dr Tadie MRA, medical professional at the Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute (GCRI) in Ahmedabad. Pics/By Special Arrangement

Dr Tadie MRA, a medical professional at the Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute (GCRI) in Ahmedabad, narrowly escaped the Air India plane crash that struck the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital hostel. Speaking to mid-day, he revealed that he had gone to the hostel canteen for lunch and left just two minutes before the aircraft crashed into the building. He is currently undergoing trauma counselling.

Dr Tadie is stationed at the cancer treatment centre in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. In the aftermath of the crash, which destroyed one hostel building and damaged three others, he and more than 70 doctors were relocated to another hostel within the hospital campus.


Recalling the horrific moment, Dr Tadie said, “On June 12, I was on duty and had gone to the hostel canteen for lunch. The canteen is very old, and I usually eat there. That day, I had just finished my meal and left. Two minutes later, a part of the aeroplane crashed into the canteen area with a huge explosion. Many people died in the incident. I was fortunate to survive.”


“I’m still in shock and undergoing counselling with a team of doctors. We've been moved to another hostel on the hospital campus. Sadly, we lost several students and colleagues in this tragedy,” he added.

Local builder Rashmin Chauhan also had a narrow escape. He was driving home from a construction site when the plane crashed near his route. Sensing danger, he accelerated and managed to get away just seconds before the area was engulfed in flames. The entire episode was recorded by residents.

The video shows Chauhan’s car speeding past the explosion, barely escaping the fire, and eventually crashing into a wall once it cleared the impact zone. The footage reveals that the car’s windshield was damaged. Fortunately, Rashmin Chauhan escaped without any injuries.

