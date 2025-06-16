Flower farmer painstakingly collects half a crore for ‘non-merit-based seat’ in top medical college for his daughter, only to realise they had trusted a fraudster; three months later, no arrests made

When the scam hit, it wasn’t just financial. Something broke inside, until his wife reminded him what truly mattered

For four decades, 60-year-old Ramesh (name changed) nurtured flowers under the harsh sun, hoping to secure a solid future for his only daughter. But in March this year, the Rs 51 lakh he painstakingly saved for a “special seat” at a top medical college vanished, along with the con man's facilitator whom he gave it to. An FIR was registered at Sir JJ Marg police station on April 4, and the Crime Branch is now investigating. But the ageing flower seller has already learned the most painful lesson: conmen have no conscience.

The 60-year-old flower seller continues working through pain and debt, determined to see his daughter wear a doctor’s coat. Representation pic/istock

According to Ramesh, more than one person was involved in the scam. He suspects the participation of individuals posing as JJ Hospital staff. “The main man came in a Mercedes-Benz, wearing a gold bracelet and a thick gold chain. It all looked very legitimate,” he recalled. After the scam was exposed, another man from the group visited Ramesh’s home, trying to pacify him and promise repayment. But when Ramesh warned him not to cheat poor families, the man replied chillingly: “He looked me in the eye and said, ‘Do whatever you want. Nothing and no one can touch us. At most, I’ll go to jail — and once I’m out, I’ll restart the business as usual.”

Daughter’s karma

Despite the trauma, the family held on to a silver lining. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ramesh’s daughter had offered free medical aid in Virar and their native village. “She treated patients without charging a rupee. People offered money through Google Pay and all, but she always refused,” said Ramesh, his voice tinged with pride. “That’s her good karma. Maybe that’s why, despite everything, she got into a good college in Lucknow. She applied online and was selected. She’s now in her second year of MD.”

Every morning for 40 years, Ramesh left Virar before sunrise, sacks of flowers in hand and one dream in heart. Illustrations/Uday Mohite

Ramesh harvests flowers before dawn and used to carry them in sacks from Virar to Mumbai’s flower markets — from Dadar to Matunga — using local trains. All his efforts were for one goal: to see his daughter in a doctor’s coat. On May 15, he turned 60. But instead of celebrating, he mourned the loss of everything he’d worked for. His daughter had dreamed of being a doctor since childhood. Ramesh, who never studied beyond Std 10, sold his ancestral land, his wife’s jewellery, and borrowed heavily from friends to raise Rs 51 lakh.

The scam

The money was meant to secure a seat at JJ Hospital — not through merit, but via a “facilitator” introduced through her peer group. Some students claimed the man could arrange admissions in high-ranking colleges — for a price. Initially hesitant, Ramesh eventually gave in to his daughter’s desperation.



Outside JJ Hospital, he waited. His daughter, inside, filled forms — believing her future was just a signature away

The father-daughter duo was called to JJ Hospital for what was said to be the final step. “They were at the premises. The group made the girl fill up forms, sign documents, and assured them that admission formalities were underway,” said a police official familiar with the complaint. Meanwhile, Ramesh was made to wait at the hospital gates. By the time they realised it was a scam, the conmen had vanished with every rupee.

A shattered moment

Crushed by betrayal, Ramesh’s pain boiled over. “I was so blinded by shock and pain... I hit her,” he confessed, eyes lowered. His wife intervened. “She said, ‘She is our only daughter. If anything happens to her, it will be a real loss. This money will feel like nothing then.’ That’s when it struck me,” he said, breaking down.



His leg aches. The trains are harder now but he sells flowers in Virar and Vasai. He says he’ll keep going till his daughter becomes a doctor and every last rupee is repaid

Today, Ramesh carries the weight of both old and new debt. “I had to take a fresh Rs 50 lakh loan to pay for her MD. The total fees exceed R95 lakh. I pay R40,000 as EMI each month.” His daughter receives a R40,000 monthly stipend and tries to support him, either by repaying part of the loan or covering term fees. “Things are tough, but we haven’t lost hope. We’re still striving for a better tomorrow,” Ramesh said, quietly determined.

Road ahead

Until recently, Ramesh commuted from Virar to Dadar daily, but a four-year-old accident left him with a metal rod in his leg. Long train rides have become excruciating. “My leg hurts if I sit too long,” he said. Now, he manages his flower business closer to home, selling in Virar, Vasai, and nearby markets. Still, he refuses to slow down. “I won’t stop working—not until my daughter becomes a full-fledged doctor and I repay every last rupee,” he said.