The aircraft was removed from the hostel debris yesterday and placed on the ground. After that, another body, believed to be that of an air hostess, was recovered from the wreckage. Pics/Nimesh Dave

As OF Saturday evening, blood samples had been collected from 247 victims of the tragic Air India AI171 plane crash in Ahmedabad. The samples will be used for DNA testing and identification of the victims, confirmed officials at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

On Saturday morning, the NDRF recovered one more body from the crash site, taking the total toll to 271. The aircraft, which was entangled with the debris of the medical college hostel it crashed into, was removed yesterday and placed on the ground. The body — believed to be that of an air hostess — was then recovered from the wreckage. All four hostels were also vacated, and doctors moved to other places.

“The London-bound flight was carrying a lot of fuel for the long-haul flight, which resulted in an intense blaze after the crash. Due to the massive explosion and fire, the bodies were charred beyond recognition, and many of them were missing body parts,” a staff member from the hospital’s autopsy department informed this paper. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said there was around 1.25 lakh litres of fuel on the aircraft.

Another hospital employee told us: “Among the bodies we recovered, one was of a mother hugging her small child in their final moments. Another was a pregnant woman.”

Speaking with Sunday Mid-Day, Dr Rajnish Patel, Additional Medical Superintendent and Professor of General Surgery at the hospital, said, “Most of the bodies have been recovered, but they are charred and some are missing parts. It is impossible to perform autopsy on these remains, so DNA testing is the only method of identification. So far, we have identified two victims and informed their families. The bodies will then be handed over for final rites.”

A total of 31 people were injured in the crash and were admitted to the civil hospital. Seven remain under treatment there, while the rest have been discharged.

Meanwhile, Air India has announced an interim payment of R25 lakh to the families of the passengers. The airline said this was in addition to the R1 crore that had previously been announced by the Tata Group, the parent company of Air India.

