Incidentally, this is not the first time they have attempted to get tickets for the much-anticipated show. The new date and timings were added within two hours of the bookings for the first two days opening in India on September 22 earlier today

After their scheduled shows on January 18 and 19, Coldplay has also added another show on January 21 in 2025.

Less than 30 minutes after the tickets went live at 2 pm for British band Coldplay's third India show on January 21 in Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium, fans have given up as the queue seems to be never-ending with many people now over 4 lakhs.

However, even before the tickets went live, the BookMyShow India website crashed leaving many fans clueless and helpless as they tried to get in queue for their tickets. There were many who were unable to access the website even after the tickets went live and Mumbaikars were quick to react as they stayed logged in on many of their devices.



After trying her luck the first time, Simran Rose, a huge fan of the English band, said she still couldn't get through. She expresses, "I really wanted to go. For Saturday, January 18 show. I came down to 40,000 but then after that it was all in lakhs."



The Mumbaikar adds, "I was excited when Coldplay announced their Mumbai tour dates, more so at reasonably priced tickets. Given their fanbase, I was certain it was going to be sold-out. After 20 minutes of waiting I managed to first get in for Saturday with 60,000 people ahead of me, but to no avail. The other two shows also had lakhs of people ahead of me. I've attended the Backstreet boys concert in the past and a bunch of my friends have been to the Westlife and are also attending the Bryan Adams concert and neither booking process was as tedious or as disappointing as this one. There literally was no chance."



Another fan like Rose, who did not wish to be named, said, "I have closed my browser and laptop now. Look at the sheer numbers. Standing is already at 28 percent."



Even this writer logged on to three devices to get a chance to book the tickets. Unfortunately, he was met with disappoint. While the first one showed, '50,1552 people ahead of you', the other showed '1,46,418 people ahead of you' and the last one showed over 9 lakh people waiting to book their tickets.