If you are planning to attend Coldplay Ahmedabad concert, you can expand your itinerary to explore various cultural, architectural and natural treasures the city has to offer

Coldplay will perform in Ahmedabad on January 25, 2025

As several Indian fans were left disappointed after missing out on Coldplay Mumbai concert tickets, the British rock band recently announced another show at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The band will perform on January 25, 2024 in what is being claimed as their biggest show ever.

If you are planning to attend the concert, you can expand your itinerary to explore various cultural, architectural and natural treasures Ahmedabad has to offer. (Fun fact: Old Ahmedabad is also India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City!)

Here are five must-visit places in the city.

Sabarmati Ashram and River Front

Sabarmati Ashram, the residence of Mahatma Gandhi and wife Kasturba Gandhi, is one o fthe most popular tourist attraction in the city. The famous Dandi March commenced from this place; hence it offers valuable insights from history. The ashram is located alongside the tranquil Sabarmati river, and hence is also a good place to enjoy nature.

Sabarmati River Front is a promenade featuring cycling tracks, gardens, etc., and is a good place to enjoy the sunset or just take a walk along the river.

Swaminarayan Temple

Located in the Kalupur area of Ahmedabad, this grand wood-carved temple is the first temple of the Hindu Swaminarayan sect and was constructed on the instructions of the founder of the sect. It features colourful and opulent carvings.

Hutheesing Jain Temple

Built in 1848, this temple is dedicated to the 15th Jain Tirthankara, Shri Dharmanath. The marble architectural wonder is located outside Dilli Darwaza, and features a sprawling courtyard and a dome-shaped mandapa supported by ornate pillars.

Adalaj Stepwell

Located near Ahmedabad, this 15th century stepwell boasts Indo-Islamic fusion architecture. The five-storey structure is supported by pillars featuring intricate carvings. It is one of the most well-known tourist destinations in Gujarat.

Auto World Vintage Car Museum

A paradise for all car lovers, this museum in Ahmedabad features an extensive private collection of vintage automobiles, some of which hold a special place in history. The collection, housed at Dastan, a 2200-acre estate.

Other must-visit destinations include Jama Masjid, Jhulta Minar, Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition Centre, Calico Textile Museum, etc. Apart from this, Ahmedabad is known for its textiles and food, so one can explore different shopping destinations and culinary delights.

