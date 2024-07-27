In the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee at New Delhi, some new sites from across the world are being added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. As ‘Moidams’ from Assam makes the list, we take a look at all 43 World Heritage Sites in India

Moidams, the mound-burial site of the Ahom dynasty from Assam, was recently included in UNESCO World Heritage List

Listen to this article As 'Moidans' from Assam enters UNESCO World Heritage List, here's a look at all heritage sites in India x 00:00

Moidams – the mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty from Assam, was officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Friday. The announcement was made during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee at New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This development took the number of World Heritage Sites in India to 43, bringing India to the sixth position globally for most number of World Heritage Properties. 'Moidams' also became the first cultural site from North-east India to have won the coveted tag. The other two heritage sites from the region - Kaziranga National Park and Manas Wildlife Sanctuary, were both inscribed under the 'Natural' category in 1985.

There are a total of 1215 heritage properties in the list currently out of which 49 are transboundary and 165 belong to individual countries.

Here is a list of all 43 World Heritage Sites in India.

Cultural Sites

Agra Fort (1983)

Ajanta Caves (1983)

Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara at Nalanda, Bihar (2016)

Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi (1989)

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park (2004)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus) (2004)

Churches and Convents of Goa (1986)

Dholavira: a Harappan City (2021)

Elephanta Caves (1987)

Ellora Caves (1983)

Fatehpur Sikri (1986)

Great Living Chola Temples (1987, 2004)

Group of Monuments at Hampi (1986)

Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram (1984)

Group of Monuments at Pattadakal (1987)

Hill Forts of Rajasthan (2013)

Historic City of Ahmadabad (2017)

Humayun's Tomb, Delhi (1993)

Jaipur City, Rajasthan (2019)

Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana (2021)

Khajuraho Group of Monuments (1986)

Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya (2002)

Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty (2024)

Mountain Railways of India (1999, 2005, 2008)

Qutub Minar and its Monuments, Delhi (1993)

Rani-ki-Vav (the Queen’s Stepwell) at Patan, Gujarat (2014)

Red Fort Complex (2007)

Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka (2003)

Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas (2023)

Santiniketan (2023)

Sun Temple, Konark (1984)

Taj Mahal (1983)

The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, an Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement (2016)

The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur (2010)

Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai (2018)

Natural Sites

Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area (2014)

Kaziranga National Park (1985)

Keoladeo National Park (1985)

Manas Wildlife Sanctuary (1985)

Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks (1988, 2005)

Sundarbans National Park (1987)

Western Ghats (2012)

Mixed

Khangchendzonga National Park (2016)

Also Read: UNESCO designates 11 new biosphere reserves in 11 countries: Find details here