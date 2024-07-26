Assam’s Moidams make UNESCO World Heritage list

Breaking News
Assams Moidams make UNESCO World Heritage list

Updated on: 27 July,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Unique burial mounds used by Tai-Ahom dynasty become Northeast’s first cultural property to earn the prestigious tag

The unique burial mounds, represented by pyramid-like structures known as moidams. Pic/X

The mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam — ‘Moidams’ — was on Friday included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, making it the first cultural property from the Northeast to get the coveted tag.


The decision was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) being held in India.



‘Moidams’ was submitted as India’s nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2023-24.


The unique burial mounds, represented by pyramid-like structures known as “moidams”, were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam for around 600 years.

“Moidams” are vaulted chambers (chow-chali), often double-storied, that has an arched passage for entry. Atop the hemispherical mud mounds, layers of bricks and earth are laid. The base of the mound is reinforced by a polygonal toe-wall and an arched gateway on the west, according to the UNESCO website.

“Eventually, the mound would be covered by a layer of vegetation, reminiscent of a group of hillocks, transforming the area into an undulating landscape,” the description of ‘Moidams’ said. 

