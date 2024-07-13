Terming it "insensitive", the two term Lok Sabha MP also condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement that a "flood-like situation" occurred in Assam

Assam floods. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Centre not serious about resolving flood, erosion issues of Assam: Congress x 00:00

Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Saturday alleged that the central government was "not serious" about resolving the perennial flood and erosion problems of Assam.

Terming it "insensitive", the two term Lok Sabha MP also condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement that a "flood-like situation" occurred in Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Flooding happens in Assam every year and it affects almost 40 per cent of the total land. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi never visited Assam during flood. This shows how much he really cares for us. They come only during elections and make big promises," Bordoloi alleged.

Erosion is an even more serious problem for Assam, washing away almost 8,000 hectares of land every year, but the central government refused to recognise it as a natural calamity, he added.

"The central government is simply not serious about resolving our twin problems of flood and erosion. Otherwise, Amit Shah would not have made such an insensitive comment.

"This year, Assam is facing one of the worst floods in decades. But Shah said that only a 'flood-like situation' persists. I strongly condemn such a statement," the Congress MP said.

On July 6, Shah said in a post on X that he had dialed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and spoke about the present situation.

"On account of the heavy rain, a flood-like situation has occurred in Assam," he had added.

Bordoloi said that in the next Parliament session, he will demand the Centre to include flood and erosion in the Concurrent List of the Constitution.

"My second demand will be the formation of the Brahmaputra River Valley Authority comprising all stakeholders and states affected by the mighty river. The last demand will be to create a Riverine Erosion and Embankment Management Authority to take care of the embankments in a scientific manner," he added.

Over 8.4 lakh people continued to reel under floods in 20 districts of Assam, while one fresh death took the toll in incidents related to floods, landslides, storms and lightning strikes to 107 this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever