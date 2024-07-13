Leader of Opposition not just a post: Rahul Gandhi

In a post on his WhatsApp channel, the Congress leader said the Leader of Opposition is not just a post and shared a video of his meetings with different citizen groups

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic/PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it is his duty to raise the issues of people of the country with full devotion and added he will not stop until people get their rights and justice.

In a post on his WhatsApp channel, the Congress leader said the Leader of Opposition is not just a post and shared a video of his meetings with different citizen groups.

"For me, Leader of the Opposition is not just a post. It is my duty to know the problems of the people of this country and raise them with full devotion in Parliament... I will not stop until the people of India get their rights and justice," he said in his post.

The video showed a clip of Gandhi taking oath as an MP and his speech in the Lok Sabha on July 1.

It also showed a clip of Gandhi interacting with workers at the GTB Nagar labour chowk, his meeting with victims of the Hathras stampede and a meeting with loco pilots of the Indian Railways.

It also showed a clip of the Congress leader from his recent Gujarat visit and another one of his meeting with the victims of violence in Manipur.

