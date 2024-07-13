PM Modi in Mumbai: India will become third largest economy soon, says PM Modi

PM Modi said that spoke on how India has become the leader in digital payments

PM Modi in Mumbai on Saturday. Pic/Atul Kamble

India will soon become the third largest economy, PM Modi said in Mumbai on Saturday, reported the PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking after inaugurating INS Towers, the Indian Newspaper Society's secretariat in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.

PM Modi also spoke on how India has become the leader in digital payments.

"There was a time when some politicians used to say that digital transactions were not for India. They had a preconceived notion that modern technology can't work in this country," PM Modi said, according to the PTI.

"However, the world is witnessing the capabilities of the people of the country. Today, India is creating new records in digital transactions. Due to India's UPI and modern digital public infrastructure, the ease of living of people has improved, and it has become easier for them to send money across countries," PM Modi said.

The country will benefit from the effective work done by the Indian Newspaper Society, PM Modi said.

"Media makes people aware of their strength," he said. Media's natural role is to create discourse, he added.

"Before 2014, most people were unaware of the word 'startup', but media made it reach every home," PM Modi said.

Eight crore jobs created in last 3-4 years; it has silenced those spreading fake narratives: PM



PM Modi on Saturday said that as per a report by the RBI, eight crore new jobs were made available in the country in the last three to four years, which had silenced those spreading fake narratives about unemployment, reported the PTI.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb after launching and laying the foundation stone for Rs 29,000 crore projects in the road, railway and port sectors in the city, the PM also said small and big investors have welcomed the NDA's third term with enthusiasm.

People are aware that only the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government can provide stability, he said.

"The RBI recently published a detailed report on employment. As per the report, around eight crore new jobs were created in the last three-four years. This figure has silenced those spreading fake narrative on jobs," PM Modi said in a swipe at the opposition that had made unemployment a key issue in the recent Lok Sabha polls, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)