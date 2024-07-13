PM Modi was speaking at an event in Mumbai's Goregaon area after launching and laying the foundation stone for Rs 29,000 crore projects in road, railway and port sectors in the city

PM Modi. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Eight crore new jobs in last 3 to 4 years, says PM Modi in Mumbai x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that as per a report by the RBI, eight crore new jobs were made available in the country in the last three to four years, reported the PTI.

PM Modi was speaking at an event in Mumbai's Goregaon area after launching and laying the foundation stone for Rs 29,000 crore projects in road, railway and port sectors in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

"RBI recently published a detailed report on employment. As per the report, around eight crore new jobs were created in the last three-four years. This figure has silenced those spreading fake narrative on jobs," PM Modi said, according to the PTI.

"Skill development and employment are needed in the country and our government is working in this direction," said PM Modi in Mumbai.

The upcoming infrastructure projects in and around Mumbai will boost connectivity of the city with nearby areas, he said.

"Small and big investors have welcomed our government's third term with enthusiasm," he said.

My aim is to make Maharashtra the world's big financial powerhouse and to make Mumbai a global fintech capital: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening reached Mumbai, he said, "My aim is to make Mumbai global fintech capital."

PM Modi visited Mumbai for the first time after becoming the Prime Minister for the third term.

"Small and big investors have welcomed our government's third term with enthusiasm," PM Narendra Modi said.

During his visit PM Modi launched, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects related to the road, railways and ports sector worth more than Rs 29,400 crore.

Follow updates on PM Modi's Mumbai visit LIVE here

PM Narendra Modi launched and lays foundation stone for Rs 29,000 crore projects in road, railways and ports sectors in Mumbai.

PM Modi said, "My aim is to make Maharashtra world's big financial powerhouse and to make Mumbai global fintech capital."

He said that the upcoming infrastructure projects will boost connectivity of Mumbai with nearby areas.

During his Mumbai visit, Prime Minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for Thane Borivali Tunnel Project worth Rs. 16,600 crores. This Twin Tube Tunnel between Thane and Borivali alignment will be passing below Sanjay Gandhi National Park which will create direct connection between Western Express Highway at Borivali side and Thane Ghodbander Road at Thane side. Total length of the project is 11.8 km. It will reduce the journey from Thane to Borivali by 12 Km with a saving of about 1 hour in travel time, an official statement said.

(with PTI inputs)