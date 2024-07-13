People are aware that only the NDA govt can provide stability: PM Modi in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening reached Mumbai and launched, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects

PM Modi in Mumbai on Saturday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening reached Mumbai. During his visit PM Modi launched, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects related to the road, railways and ports sector worth more than Rs 29,400 crore.

The Prime Minister said that the upcoming infrastructure projects in and around Mumbai will boost connectivity of the city with nearby areas, he said.

"People are aware that only the NDA govt can provide stability," said PM Modi in Mumbai.

PM Modi said that as per a report by the RBI, eight crore new jobs were made available in the country in the last three to four years.

"RBI recently published a detailed report on employment. As per the report, around eight crore new jobs were created in the last three-four years. This figure has silenced those spreading fake narrative on jobs," PM Modi said, according to the PTI.

"Skill development and employment are needed in the country and our government is working in this direction," said PM Modi in Mumbai.

"Small and big investors have welcomed our government's third term with enthusiasm," he said.

My aim is to make Mumbai a global fintech capital: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening reached Mumbai, he said, "My aim is to make Mumbai global fintech capital."

PM Modi visited Mumbai for the first time after becoming the Prime Minister for the third term.

PM Modi said, "My aim is to make Maharashtra world's big financial powerhouse and to make Mumbai global fintech capital."

During his Mumbai visit, Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for Thane Borivali Tunnel Project worth Rs. 16,600 crores. This Twin Tube Tunnel between Thane and Borivali alignment will be passing below Sanjay Gandhi National Park which will create direct connection between Western Express Highway at Borivali side and Thane Ghodbander Road at Thane side. Total length of the project is 11.8 km. It will reduce the journey from Thane to Borivali by 12 Km with a saving of about 1 hour in travel time, an official statement said.